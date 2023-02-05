Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, the traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 23 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 5 HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.