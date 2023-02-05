Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, the traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 23 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 5 HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said that the HMVs released from Udhampur after two days crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday morning.
The cut-off timings from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani, Udhampur from 9 am to 12 pm for the Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.