Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) vehicles on Sunday.
However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of eight Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the highway between Nashri and Banihal.
A Police official said that the vehicular traffic at few places between Nashri and Banihal remained slow due to the single-lane road stretches including at Dalwass and on Mehar-Cafeteria.
Traffic authorities monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs plied towards their respective destinations.
They said that the HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner till late Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that in view of fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
The Traffic Police officials said that in view of the shooting stones and single-lane road on Mehar- Cafeteria, Ramban, and single carriageways at various places, the cut-off timings have been fixed from 5 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 6 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Kashmir-bound LMVs on Monday.
They said that the cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11 am to 3 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday.
The Traffic Police officials said that after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway, HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on Monday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of roads from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu, TCU Srinagar, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban.