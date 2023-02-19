Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) vehicles on Sunday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the vehicular traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of eight Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on the highway between Nashri and Banihal.

A Police official said that the vehicular traffic at few places between Nashri and Banihal remained slow due to the single-lane road stretches including at Dalwass and on Mehar-Cafeteria.

Traffic authorities monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs plied towards their respective destinations.