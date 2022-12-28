Sgr-Jmu NH open

They said scores of HMVs including oil and LPG tankers carting essential supplies for Kashmir crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway during the day.

They said HMVs were crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway and heading towards Kashmir till late in the eveing.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.

Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday.

The cut-off timings for the Srinagar-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Wednesday.

The commuters have been advised to undertake the journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from the TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban.