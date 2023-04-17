Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Srinagar on Monday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 45 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various locations due to the breakdown of five HMVs and the movement of livestock and five nomadic Deras between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning.