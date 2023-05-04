Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 48 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 11 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and for 2 hours and 37 minutes due to breakdown of an HMV in the middle of the road at Dalwass Passi.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of nine HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.