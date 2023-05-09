Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LLMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday. Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to road repair work at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.