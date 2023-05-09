Sgr-Jmu NH open
Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LLMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday. Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 30 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 20 minutes due to road repair work at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed Nashri and Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.