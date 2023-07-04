Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.

However, the free flow of traffic was disrupted after intervals due to narrow road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, highway passing through Ramban town, Seri, Kelamorh, and at other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Sources said seeing the traffic congestion on Tuesday afternoon in Ramban forced the traffic authorities to divert the LMVs through the newly constructed 2-lane, 1.08-km long Ramban viaduct to decongest the highway stretch passing through Ramban town for some time.