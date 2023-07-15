Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, tourists, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.

However, traffic authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to breakdown of few HMVs and due to narrow road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and at other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials said hundreds of LMVs carrying Amarnath Yatri, tourists, private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.