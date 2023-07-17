Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath yatris, tourists, and locals and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday.

Traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of few HMVs and single road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria in Ramban and at other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir in the afternoon headed towards Jammu in a regulated manner.

Traffic officials at Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Udhampur and Ramban said that the highway would remain open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on Tuesday subject to fair weather and good road conditions.