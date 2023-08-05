Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Traffic authorities said that the highway would also remain open for scheduled traffic on Sunday.

They said HMVs carrying essential supplies released from Udhampur were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

“Earlier, slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and single-lane stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria and some other places between Nashri and Banihal,” they said.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs had crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector, towards their respective destinations without any interruption, on both sides.” Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department advisory for Sunday said, “Subject to fair weather and road clearance, the convoy of Amarnath Yatris and LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway. However, HMvs would be allowed to ply from Qazigund in Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway.”