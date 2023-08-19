Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.

The officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow as usual on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

They said that hundreds of LMVs, however, plied on either side of the highway, without any interruption while the heavy vehicles, released from Qazigund-Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.

“However, their pace was slow between Banihal and Nashri tunnels,” they added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department advisory for Sunday said, “Subject to fair weather, the LMVs would be allowed to move on either side while heavy vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir, after assessing the road and traffic situation tomorrow.”