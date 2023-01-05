Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 20 minutes due the closure of the Chenani- Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of two HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur on Thursday morning crossed Ramban-Banihal.
They said HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations in Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Friday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Friday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.