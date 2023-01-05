Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 20 minutes due the closure of the Chenani- Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of two HMVs.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur on Thursday morning crossed Ramban-Banihal.

They said HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations in Kashmir in a regulated manner.