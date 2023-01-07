Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 2 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 2 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, and for 2 hours due the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.