Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 2 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 2 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, and for 2 hours due the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed Ramban-Banihal.
They said some HMVs were crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards respective destinations in Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway Sunday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Sunday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Sunday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.