Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 55 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.