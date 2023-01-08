Sgr-Jmu NH open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Sunday.
However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 55 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said that the HMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri sector of the highway towards Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.