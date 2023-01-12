Sgr-Jmu NH open despite inclement weather

Ramban: Despite inclement weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied as usual on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir headed towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.
A Police official said some HMVs carrying essential supplies like fresh vegetables and poultry were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 32 minutes due to earth cutting work on the four-lane project construction site at Shalgadi, Chamalwas near Banihal.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs between Nashri-Banihal tunnels.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to move on both sides of the highway while HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing road traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
The Traffic Police advised the security forces not to ply against the advisory in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.
They also advised the people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Ramban, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Jammu on Thursday morning.