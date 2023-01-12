Sgr-Jmu NH open despite inclement weather

Ramban: Despite inclement weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Thursday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied as usual on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir headed towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.

A Police official said some HMVs carrying essential supplies like fresh vegetables and poultry were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.