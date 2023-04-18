Sgr-Jmu NH open despite rain

Ramban: Despite intermittent rains, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Jammu-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Tuesday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 5 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 30 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, for 45 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 50 minutes due to the closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of 5 HMVs and movement of livestock of nomads between Nashri and Banihal.

A Traffic Police official in Ramban said that despite intermittent rain, most vulnerable landslides and shooting stone-prone areas of the highway from Chanderkote to Ramsu remained open.