Sgr-Jmu NH open despite rain

Ramban: Despite intermittent rains, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Jammu-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Tuesday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 5 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 30 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, for 45 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and for 50 minutes due to the closure of Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of 5 HMVs and movement of livestock of nomads between Nashri and Banihal.
A Traffic Police official in Ramban said that despite intermittent rain, most vulnerable landslides and shooting stone-prone areas of the highway from Chanderkote to Ramsu remained open.
The vehicular traffic kept moving on the highway although at a snail’s pace at Mehar due to the slippery road conditions at different locations.
The Jammu-bound HMVs crossed the shooting stone-prone road stretch of Mehar towards Jammu without any interruption.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stranded in Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Units (TCU) Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Udhampur have asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Wednesday morning.