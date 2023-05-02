Sgr-Jmu NH open despite rain

Ramban: Despite intermittent rains, the Udhampur-Banihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
Traffic officials said that the the most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone-prone area of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open but at some four-lane construction sites and narrow road stretches, vehicular traffic movement halted for a brief period.
A Traffic Police official monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway remained open for traffic.
He said that the traffic congestion was witnessed at various narrow stretches due to the on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.
Vehicular traffic kept moving on the highway although at a snail’s pace due to slippery road conditions between Banihal and Ramban.
Traffic officials said hundreds of HMVs crossed the Banihal-Nashri stretch of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir headed towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 2 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 47 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and for 1 hour and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel and 1 hour and 45 minutes due to road restoration work at Dalwass.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.