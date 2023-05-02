Sgr-Jmu NH open despite rain

Ramban: Despite intermittent rains, the Udhampur-Banihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

Traffic officials said that the the most vulnerable landslide and shooting stone-prone area of the highway from Nashri to Banihal remained open but at some four-lane construction sites and narrow road stretches, vehicular traffic movement halted for a brief period.

A Traffic Police official monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway remained open for traffic.

He said that the traffic congestion was witnessed at various narrow stretches due to the on foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.