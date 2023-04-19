Sgr-Jmu NH open despite rains, shooting stones

Ramban: Despite intermittent rain and shooting stones at the Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 35 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour 40 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria.

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 45 due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and for 1 hour and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of four HMVs and on-foot movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite the rain, hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.