Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The J&K Traffic Police headquarters Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for the traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic and road situation on Thursday morning.
They said that the cut off timing has been fixed from 5 am to 11 am for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The traffic authorities said that the cut off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Thursday.
They said no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut off timings on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs for Kashmir.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Rambansaid hundreds of LMVs crossed Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel for their respective destinations till late Wednesday evening.
They said HMVs including diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 15 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.