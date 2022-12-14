Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The J&K Traffic Police headquarters Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for the traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic and road situation on Thursday morning.

They said that the cut off timing has been fixed from 5 am to 11 am for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir.