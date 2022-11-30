Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the NH-44 remained blocked for 4 hours and 12 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 50 minutes after a loaded truck turned turtle in the middle of the road at Mehar, Passi near Ramban and due to earth cutting at Wagon near Banihal and for 2 hours and 22 minutes due to closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued an advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir toward Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the NH-44 on Thursday morning.
The cut-off timings for Kashmir-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir.
They said that no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Thursday.