Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the NH-44 remained blocked for 4 hours and 12 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 50 minutes after a loaded truck turned turtle in the middle of the road at Mehar, Passi near Ramban and due to earth cutting at Wagon near Banihal and for 2 hours and 22 minutes due to closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.