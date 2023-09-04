Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Monday.
However, the authorities said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies and goods besides LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations during the day.
They said, “Vehicles are still heading towards their destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.”
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department advisory stated, “Subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side on the highway on Tuesday.”
“People are advised not to undertake journeys without confirming the status of the highway from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban,” advisory added.