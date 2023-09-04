Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Monday.

However, the authorities said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies and goods besides LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations during the day.