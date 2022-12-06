Sgr-Jmu NH open today for 2-way LMV traffic, 1-way HMV traffic to Jammu

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that hundreds of Kashmir-bound trucks loaded with essential supplies crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and LPG tankers headed towards Kashmir.

The traffic officials said that during the day hundreds of private cars and passenger LMVs crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway for their respective destinations in a regulated manner.

They said that during the past 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 39 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions private cars and passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move toward Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.

The traffic authorities said that the cut-off timing for the Kashmir-bound LMVs for Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am and for Jakhani, Udhampur from 9 am to 12 noon.

They said that the cut off timing for the Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am.

The traffic authorities said that no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings fixed by the Traffic Department.