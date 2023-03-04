Sgr-Jmu NH opens for traffic after repairs

Ramban: Vehicular traffic, after having remained suspended for 24 hours for necessary repairs and maintenance works on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Friday, vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway remained suspended on the directions of authorities for weekly repairs and maintenance at various stretches of four-lane construction sites.

Traffic authorities said the highway was reopened after the companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed the scheduled repair and maintenance works at various four-lane construction sites between Nashri and Banihal Saturday morning.