Sgr-Jmu NH opens for traffic after repairs

Ramban: Vehicular traffic, after having remained suspended for 24 hours for necessary repairs and maintenance works on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed on Saturday morning.
Earlier on Friday, vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway remained suspended on the directions of authorities for weekly repairs and maintenance at various stretches of four-lane construction sites.
Traffic authorities said the highway was reopened after the companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed the scheduled repair and maintenance works at various four-lane construction sites between Nashri and Banihal Saturday morning.
Traffic officials said that after clearing stranded traffic between Banihal and Nashri, hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that the LMVs were allowed to move on both sides on priority.
The traffic authorities said traffic would also be allowed to ply during the night.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway was fully open for traffic.
Although the weather was cloudy, the highway was open and Jammu-bound HMVs crossed the Banihal-Ramban stretch.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Sunday.
The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound LMVs has been fixed from 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm on Sunday.