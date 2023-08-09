Sgr-Jmu NH partially restored for stranded traffic: SSP Traffic NHW

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, after having remained blocked throughout the day due to landslides at T2 near Maroog in Ramban, was partially restored for stranded traffic late Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam late this evening announced that the highway was partially restored for stranded traffic at T2.

It was partially restored after a single lane road was prepared by the concerned agency at T2 near Maroog.

Earlier, the highway was blocked for every type of vehicular traffic movement, following a massive

landslide and intermittent tumbling of stones from a hillock near Tunnel T2 this morning.