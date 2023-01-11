Sgr-Jmu NH remains open despite rains

Ramban: Despite rain, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a HMV between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite rain, hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.

They said HMVs carrying essential supplies for Kashmir crossed the Chanderkote-Banhal stretch of the highway late in the evening.