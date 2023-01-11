Sgr-Jmu NH remains open despite rains

Ramban: Despite rain, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a HMV between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that despite rain, hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards their respective destinations.
They said HMVs carrying essential supplies for Kashmir crossed the Chanderkote-Banhal stretch of the highway late in the evening.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday starting that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Thursday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing HMVs on Thursday morning.
Security forces have been directed not to ply against the traffic plan because of possible traffic congestion and narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.
People have been advised to undertake their journey on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Ramban, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Jammu on Thursday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the highway was open although the road was slippery.
They advised the operators to remain cautious while driving on the highway.