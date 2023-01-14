Sgr-Jmu NH reopens

Ramban: After the improvement in the weather, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopened for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

The highway had closed due to snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel, Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel including on Ramsu-Banihal sector, and due to shooting stones at Mehar, mud and landslides at Cafeteria, Panthyal and various other places between Chanderkote and Banihal stretch of the highway passing through Ramban district on Friday morning.

However, after slight improvement in the weather on Friday noon, the concerned agencies cleared the accumulated snow, landslides, and stones by pressing their men and machinery into service and made the highway traffic worthy.