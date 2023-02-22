Sgr-Jmu NH reopens for traffic after 36 hours

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway reopened after remaining blocked for several hours for every type of vehicular traffic at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic authorities said that the highway was restored for stranded traffic Wednesday afternoon at 3:50 pm after remaining blocked for 36 straight hours at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal.

They said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 22 hours and 50 minutes due to landslides and shooting stones at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal.

The traffic authorities said that up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 13 hours and 50 minutes due to landslides and shooting stones at Shalgari Sherbibi and for 2 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.