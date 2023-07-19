Sgr-Jmu NH restored for stranded vehicles

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway was partially restored for the stranded traffic between Nashri and Banihal and for vehicles ferrying Amarnath pilgrims on Wednesday afternoon.

Stranded vehicles and vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris were cleared on priority. No vehicle other than Amarnath Yatra was allowed from Udhampur or Qazigund in Kashmir.

Officials said following heavy rains this morning, leading to mud and landslides at certain places, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked for several hours in Ramban district.

They said NH-44 was blocked at certain places due to slush and shooting stones.

Traffic authorities said that due to mud and landslides on Mehar–Cafeteria and Maroog; shooting stones at many places besides water logging, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked since the wee hours of Wednesday.

They said mudslides and landslides on Mehar–Cafeteria, Maroog and other places were cleared and traffic was partially restored on the highway.

They said that landslides occurred at Deval Morh at Samroli in Udhampur blocked one tube of four-lane highway. However, traffic was diverted through another tube there.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that Srinagar Jammu National Highway was restored only for vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris. “Baltal bound up vehicles ferrying Amarnath pilgrims were allowed to proceed on priority. The down Amarnath Yatra convoy was also cleared.”

SSP said the Pahalgam route Amarnath Yatra was halted for a night stay at Yatri Niwas, Chanderkote. They would be allowed to proceed in the morning.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, SSP Traffic NHW Rohit Baskotra, and other officers personally monitored road restoration work at Mehar–Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and at other places.

Traffic authorities said that NH-44 was partially restored however they advised people not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from Traffic Control Units (TCUs).

Traffic official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban late this evening said Srinagar Jammu National Highway was open for traffic and stranded traffic was being cleared.