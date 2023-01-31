Sgr-Jmu NH restored partially

Ramban: After remaining blocked for around 40 hours, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was partially restored on Tuesday afternoon but only for stranded vehicles between Jammu and Srinagar.
Traffic Police officials at National Highway Ramban said that the highway has been restored partially.
Only stranded vehicles are being cleared and no fresh traffic has been allowed from Jammu or Srinagar till the stretch from Chanderkote to Banihal is restored completely and stranded traffic is cleared.
The officials expressed hope that the highway would be restored fully on Wednesday morning.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway got blocked on Sunday night and remained closed till Tuesday afternoon due to snowfall on both sides of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and due to shooting stones, mud, and landslides at several places thrown open for stranded vehicles after clearing landslides and improvement in weather.
It took a major part of the day for road maintenance agencies to clear the accumulated stones, mud, and landslides.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that the road restoration work was started on Tuesday morning after improvement in the weather.
He said stranded vehicles have started moving on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal in the afternoon.
SSP Traffic Police National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the highway was through for traffic, and intermittent shooting stones and slides were still coming at some places.
Sharma advised the commuters and divers to travel cautiously on the slippery road.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 23 hours and 45 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places.
They said earlier up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 16 hours and 13 minutes due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound LMVs.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Wednesday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory because of narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.