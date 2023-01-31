Sgr-Jmu NH restored partially

Ramban: After remaining blocked for around 40 hours, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was partially restored on Tuesday afternoon but only for stranded vehicles between Jammu and Srinagar.

Traffic Police officials at National Highway Ramban said that the highway has been restored partially.

Only stranded vehicles are being cleared and no fresh traffic has been allowed from Jammu or Srinagar till the stretch from Chanderkote to Banihal is restored completely and stranded traffic is cleared.

The officials expressed hope that the highway would be restored fully on Wednesday morning.