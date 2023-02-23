Sgr-Jmu NH to remain closed for repair work today

Ramban: On the directions of the government, vehicular traffic on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended for carrying out repair and maintenance works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday.

The authorities said traffic movement would remain suspended from 6 am on Friday up to 6 am on Saturday between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district.

An order regarding the weekly traffic dry days was issued by the government stating that for undertaking repairs and maintenance works of the highway, it was decided that three Fridays falling on February 24, March 3 and March 10 would be traffic dry days.