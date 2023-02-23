Sgr-Jmu NH to remain closed for repair work today

Ramban: On the directions of the government, vehicular traffic on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended for carrying out repair and maintenance works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday.
The authorities said traffic movement would remain suspended from 6 am on Friday up to 6 am on Saturday between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district.
An order regarding the weekly traffic dry days was issued by the government stating that for undertaking repairs and maintenance works of the highway, it was decided that three Fridays falling on February 24, March 3 and March 10 would be traffic dry days.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters in Srinagar issued a fresh advisory for Friday, February 24 that there would be no traffic movement on either side of the highway due to the repair and maintenance work between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam told Greater Kashmir that on the directions of the government, NHAI was going to carry out essential repairs and clear bottlenecks at Dalwass, Jaswal Bridge, Mehar, Cafeteria, Seri, Digdool, T-5 Panthyal, and at various places between Nashri and Banihal and it was decided that vehicular traffic would remain suspended on Fridays.
He said that no vehicle would be allowed to ply between Ramban and Banihal, and Nashri Chanderkote and Ramban on Friday.