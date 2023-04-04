Sgr-Jmu NH to remain closed on Apr 7

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain shut on the directions of the authorities for carrying out necessary repair works between Nashri and Ramban on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said the government had passed directions for undertaking necessary maintenance works on the highway by the contractor companies of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on April 7 that had been declared as traffic dry day between Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

The highway would remain shut for repairs and maintenance works on April 7 up to 6 am on Saturday morning.

Sharma said that no Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) or Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except vehicles carrying patients and medical emergencies would be allowed to ply on the highway between Nashri towards the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and vice versa from 6 am on April 7 to 6 am on April 8.