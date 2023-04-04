Sgr-Jmu NH to remain closed on Apr 7

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain shut on the directions of the authorities for carrying out necessary repair works between Nashri and Ramban on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said the government had passed directions for undertaking necessary maintenance works on the highway by the contractor companies of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on April 7 that had been declared as traffic dry day between Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
The highway would remain shut for repairs and maintenance works on April 7 up to 6 am on Saturday morning.
Sharma said that no Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) or Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except vehicles carrying patients and medical emergencies would be allowed to ply on the highway between Nashri towards the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and vice versa from 6 am on April 7 to 6 am on April 8.
She advised the commuters and travellers to plan their journeys while keeping traffic dry day in mind.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs for Kashmir on Tuesday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 28 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 9 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria and Panthyal, 2 hours and 58 minutes due to closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel, and for 1 hour and 21 minutes due to closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
The traffic officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs.
Meanwhile, the drivers and commuters complained that the movement of traffic remained slow due to damaged and narrow road stretches at several places between Nashri and Banihal.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied on the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.