Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims and other Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) besides one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

“Hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) including passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption. Presently, heavy vehicles are heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner,” they informed.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic department advisory for Thursday said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Amarnath pilgrims’ convoy and other LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

“After assessing the road and traffic situation, heavy vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund in Kashmir towards Jammu on Thursday,” advisory added.