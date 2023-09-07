Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnessed normal flow of vehicular movement as it remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

The traffic authorities said, “Vehicular movement, however, remained slow due to on-foot movement of nomads with their livestock and due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and some other places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department advisory said, “Subject to fair weather, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side, after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway.”