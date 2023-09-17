Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Sunday remained open for two-way traffic and witnessed its normal flow, barring a brief disruption at Dalwass near Nashri tunnel.

Traffic authorities said, “The highway remained blocked for 44 minutes at Dalwass, near Nashri tunnel for removing a truck damaged in an accident. It was restored immediately after its removal.”

They further said, “However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of four vehicles, movement of nomad families with their livestock and due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban between Chenani-Nashri tunnel and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels. But there was no disruption otherwise in normal traffic flow.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway on Monday.