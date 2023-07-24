Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses regular traffic flow

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

However, the authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria and at some other places between Nashri and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.

They said that hundreds of HMVs carrying essential supplies; oil and LPG tankers crossed the Ramban –Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir. Other heavy vehicles released from Jakhani-Udhampur were also heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on NH-44.

Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued an advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and private cars, passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu on Tuesday.

They said no HMV would be allowed to move towards Jammu after 7 pm on Tuesday.

The cut-off timing for valley-bound LMVs other than Amarnath Yatris and tourists have been fixed at 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota-Jammu, and from 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani-Udhampur.

The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound passenger LMVs has been fixed from 11.30 am to 2 pm on Tuesday.

No vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut-off timings, the advisory said.