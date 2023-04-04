Sgr-Kargil NH closed after avalanches

Sonamarg: The Srinagar-Kargil National Highway was closed at Sonamarg for the movement of traffic following avalanches that were triggered due to snowfall at various places on the Zojila road on Tuesday, officials said.

“The highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri areas following snowfall,” an official said.

He said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, has pressed its men and machinery to clear the highway to make it fit for traffic movement.

“Srinagar Kargil NHW-1 is blocked and traffic halted at Sonamarg due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri at Zojila. BRO is on job to clear the road,” Kargil Police said in a tweet.