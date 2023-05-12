Sgr-Leh NH reopens after 4 days

Ganderbal: The Srinagar-Ladakh highway reopened for traffic on Friday after four days of closure due to fresh snowfall and avalanches, officials said.

The highway was closed on Monday after fresh snowfall and multiple avalanches along the Zojila Pass.

With the improvement in weather, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed its men and machinery into service to clear the road and restore the traffic movement.

An official said that after getting a green signal from the BRO, traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil was allowed and stranded passenger vehicles were allowed to move.