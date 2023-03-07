Shab-e-Baraat observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious fervour across Kashmir on Tuesday night.
A huge number of devotees offered nightlong prayers to seek Allah's blessings and forgiveness.
Shab-e-Baraat is observed during the intervening night of 14th and 15th Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The largest gathering was held at Hazratbal where thousands came to offer nightlong prayers.
Imam Khateeb Hazratbal Shrine, Kamaal Farooqi told Greater Kashmir that nightlong special prayers and Daroode-Azkaar were held at Dargah Hazratbal, which hosts the largest gathering across Kashmir.
“The Ishaa prayers were scheduled at 10:30 pm. During sermons, special focus was given to highlight the importance of this night. The programmes started soon after Magrib prayers and went on throughout the night. Our focus, like always, was the issue pertaining to our community. We prayed for the peace and prosperity of Kashmir,” Farooqi said.
He said that a two-hour lecture was delivered between 8 pm to 10 pm, followed by other religious activities.
“This is the night of forgiveness, and the focus of the sermon was the importance of the Shab-e-Baraat and how to seek forgiveness for sins,” Farooqi said.
Officials said that the Hazratbal Intizamia had made special arrangements for the nightlong prayers.
The officials in the administration said that various departments made special arrangements to facilitate congregational prayers at various religious places.
The authorities said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), J&K Road Transport Corporation (J&KRTC), Police, Power Development Department (PDD), and district administration had made special arrangements for the night.
Officials said that SMC had pressed men and machinery into service across religious places in Srinagar for cleanliness.
“We had already lifted the garbage and cleaned the vicinity around religious places. Our men and machinery were stationed across these religious places to provide all necessary help to facilitate the congregational gathering throughout the night,” an official said.
Every year the nightlong prayers are held in Masjids and shrines across Kashmir, where religious scholars deliver sermons highlighting the teachings of Islam.
On this occasion, houses and religious places across Kashmir are decorated. Meanwhile, prayers were also held at Chrar-e-Sharif, Khankahi Moula, and other major shrines across Kashmir.
In addition to this, the devotees also offered special congregational prayers at Buka e Aliya Sultan-ul-Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA), Ziyarat Datagir Sahib (RA), Ziyarat Naqshband Sahib, Ziyarat Kalashpora, Ziyarat Sheikh Nur Ud Din Noorani (RA), Khanqa-e-Muala and other prominent shrines across Kashmir.