Shab-e-Baraat observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious fervour across Kashmir on Tuesday night.

A huge number of devotees offered nightlong prayers to seek Allah's blessings and forgiveness.

Shab-e-Baraat is observed during the intervening night of 14th and 15th Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The largest gathering was held at Hazratbal where thousands came to offer nightlong prayers.

Imam Khateeb Hazratbal Shrine, Kamaal Farooqi told Greater Kashmir that nightlong special prayers and Daroode-Azkaar were held at Dargah Hazratbal, which hosts the largest gathering across Kashmir.