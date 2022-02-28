Shab-e-Meraj observed

Srinagar: Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was observed today across J&K with traditional religious devotion and fervour.
It was after two years that this holy night was observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K. In 2020 and 2021 the major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.
J&K Muslim Wakf Board said that the celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj were observed at all Masjids and shrines managed by it.
The biggest congregation was witnessed at Dargah Hazratbal shrine here which houses the holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Around 20,000 devotees participated in the night-long prayers.
“The night-long prayers were held at Dargah Hazratbal in which around 20,000 devotees participated,” said Peer Masood-ul-Haq, administrator of the shrine.
Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer, Mufti Fareed-u-Din said all arrangements had been put in place for devotees and there was no complaint from any side.
“The holy relic will be displayed to devotees on Tuesday and Wednesday at this revered shrine,” he added.
A large number of believers gathered at different Masjids to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.
Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations had also traditionally arranged special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in Masjids and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.
Special night-long prayers were held at shrines in Srinagar including Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla and other shrines.
In south Kashmir, devotees offered night long prayers at Ziarat-e-Sharief Khiram, Kabamarg, Aishmuqam and other Masjids and shrines.
Traffic Police city has announced a route plan for vehicles transporting devotees to Dargah Hazratbal where thousands are expected to assemble on Tuesday (March 1) to have a glimpse of the holy relic.