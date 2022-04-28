Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: The masjids and shrines across Kashmir reverberated with the recitation of the holy Quran on Thursday night as the devotees thronged various places of worship to offer nightlong prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

Muslims across the world observe the religious gathering of Shab-e-Qadr, known as the night of blessing and power on the 27th of Ramadhan every year.

The blessed night of Shab-e-Qadr is considered the most important night in the Islamic calendar where Muslims spend the whole night attending the religious gathering and praying all night till dawn.