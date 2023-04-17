Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: The Masjids and shrines across Kashmir reverberated with the recitation of holy Quran on Monday as devotees thronged various places of worship to offer nightlong Shab-e-Qadr (Laylat-al-Qadr) prayers.

Muslims across the world observe the religious gathering of Shab-e-Qadr, known as the night of blessings and power, on the 27th night of Ramadan every year.

The night holds special importance to Muslims across the world as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during this night.

The blessed night of Shab-e-Qadr is considered the most important night in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims spend the entire night attending religious gatherings and praying till dawn.

The biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal shrine here where thousands of people joined special prayers during the night and also listened to sermons on the teachings of Islam.

Thousands of devotees participated in the nightlong prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.