Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: The Masjids and shrines across Kashmir reverberated with the recitation of holy Quran on Monday as devotees thronged various places of worship to offer nightlong Shab-e-Qadr (Laylat-al-Qadr) prayers.
Muslims across the world observe the religious gathering of Shab-e-Qadr, known as the night of blessings and power, on the 27th night of Ramadan every year.
The night holds special importance to Muslims across the world as the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during this night.
The blessed night of Shab-e-Qadr is considered the most important night in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims spend the entire night attending religious gatherings and praying till dawn.
The biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal shrine here where thousands of people joined special prayers during the night and also listened to sermons on the teachings of Islam.
Thousands of devotees participated in the nightlong prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.
Religious scholars gave sermons on the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and pressed upon the importance of charity during the holy month of Ramadan.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal Kamaal Farooqi said that the entire night was spent in prayers, Darood-e-Azkaar and Naat Khawani.
He said before the start of Shab-e-Qadr Taraweeh prayers, he delivered a sermon among thousands of worshippers.
“The sermon was, in general, about the teachings of Islam, and in particular, I talked about the importance of this night and its connection with the revelation of the holy Quran. Ramadan is the month of training, and we have to apply it for the rest of the year. This is the month of charity, and we have to come forward and help the poor so that our deeds are accepted in front of Allah,” Farooqi said.
Meanwhile, people from across various districts had come to offer nightlong prayers with their families.
“This night is the night of blessing, and everyone comes to seek forgiveness from Allah. I come here every year with my family. It is such a spiritual experience. We prayed for peace and prosperity of the entire Kashmir,” said Zahid Ahmad, a worshipper from Ganderbal.
Officials said that special arrangements were put in place for the holy night across religious places in Kashmir.
They said officials from district administration took stock of the arrangements and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), J&K Road Transport Corporation (J&KRTC), Power Development Department (PDD), Traffic police, and other associated departments were pressed in to provide services to the devotees.
“We had kept men and machinery available at all religious places ahead of the holy night. In addition to routine work, we held special sanitation drives across the religious places,” an official from SMC said.
Congregational nightlong prayers were also held at all Masjids and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith Gawakadal; Asar-e-Sharif Jenab Sahab Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula, and other Masjids and shrines.
In south Kashmir, congregational nightlong prayers were held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Bait-ul-Mukarram and Rehat Ded Masjid in Anantnag town.
Nightlong prayers were also offered at Ziarat-e-Sharief Khiram, Kund, Aishmuqam and Bijbehara areas of the district.
In Kulgam, the biggest nightlong prayer gathering was seen in Jamia Masjid Kulgam. Large congregational prayer gatherings were also witnessed at Khanqah-e-Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.