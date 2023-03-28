Shab-e-Qadr to be observed on April 17: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Tuesday said that Shab-e-Qadr would be observed on April 17 while Eid moon would be sighted on April 20.
He said that in case the moon is sighted on April 20, people would have to offer ‘Qaza’ fast for a day.
Talking to reporters after a marathon meeting of Ulemas including Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi, Ghulam Rasool Hami, Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Aga Syed Al Hassan Mousivi, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Moulana Fayaz Ahmad Rizivi, Masroor Abbas Ansari, and others, the Grand Mufti said, “Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on April 17. Moon sighting will be done on April 20 and if the moon is sighted, people will have to offer one day of Qaza fasting after Eid.”
He said that any decision regarding Eid would be made public after thorough consultation with the Ulemas.
The Grand Mufti said that the MeT Department would also be consulted before any announcement.
Contradicting announcements were made in J&K regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan last Wednesday.
At that time, the Grand Mufti said that no evidence was found from any part of J&K regarding the sighting of the moon for Ramadan and that the first day of Ramadan would be on March 24.
However, Taravih prayers were offered in various Masjids across Kashmir.
Anjuman-e-Sharian Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Mousvi Al Safvi in a statement said that they had received confirmation of the sighting of the moon for Ramadan, so the first day of fasting would be on March 23.
Imam and preacher Mufti Muhammad Anayatullah Qasmi in the central mosque of Talab Khatikan in Jammu in a statement issued last Wednesday announced the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Ramadan.
The Jama Masjid in New Delhi announced that the members of the Moon Sighting Committee had not received any information regarding the sighting of the moon from anywhere in India, and the first day of fasting would be on March 24.
Meanwhile, reacting to the social media trolls over contradicting announcements regarding the commencement of Ramadan, the Grand Mufti said that he as Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam was the representative of his own people and of his nation.
“Wherever people will call me I will be available but I want to inform everyone that I am not an agent and I did not take the decision of the crescent moon on someone’s instructions,” he said.
The Grand Mufti said that he was forced to issue such a statement after seeing the derogatory remarks posted by netizens on social media.