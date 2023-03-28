Shab-e-Qadr to be observed on April 17: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Tuesday said that Shab-e-Qadr would be observed on April 17 while Eid moon would be sighted on April 20.

He said that in case the moon is sighted on April 20, people would have to offer ‘Qaza’ fast for a day.

Talking to reporters after a marathon meeting of Ulemas including Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi, Ghulam Rasool Hami, Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Aga Syed Al Hassan Mousivi, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Moulana Fayaz Ahmad Rizivi, Masroor Abbas Ansari, and others, the Grand Mufti said, “Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on April 17. Moon sighting will be done on April 20 and if the moon is sighted, people will have to offer one day of Qaza fasting after Eid.”