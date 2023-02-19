Shah addresses misgivings about anti-encroachment drive in J&K

Srinagar: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of the anti-encroachment drive at a high-level meeting with J&K Lt. Governor in New Delhi, there is a perceptible difference on ground in the approach of the officials engaged with the task.

Highly placed sources told IANS that the home minister has taken a serious exception to the impression carried on the ground regarding the intention of the anti-encroachment drive.

Since the beginning of the drive a general impression was being carried that all is grist that comes to the mill.

The poorest of the poor were being treated at par with the rich and powerful by the officials engaged in the drive.