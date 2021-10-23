Shah flags off inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight from the Sheikh Ul-Alam international airport here on Saturday, reviving the direct airlink between the valley and the UAE after 11 years.

Operated by an Airbus A320neo, the Go First airline's maiden flight G8 1595 took off for Sharjah at 6.30 pm IST. It was scheduled to land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) around 9 pm IST.

Shah flagged off the flight virtually from the Raj Bhawan here.