Shah Rukh Khan all praise for PM Modi

New Delhi: Even as he celebrates 'Jawan' breaking its own record and earning Rs 90 crore (the highest ever for a Hindi film) on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful completion of the G20 Summit.

Responding to a video link on the formation of the Global Biofuels Alliance put up by the Prime Minister with the comment, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet", Shah Rukh said: "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India's G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world."

He added: "It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The post was reminiscent of his congratulatory comments and video on the new Parliament building at a time when the controversy over the Sengol and the Opposition's boycott of the inauguration was at its peak.