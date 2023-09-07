Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan opens to a rousing response in Kashmir

Srinagar: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie released to a rousing response at Inox Multiplex in Srinagar with all shows recording full occupancy during the day.

The fanfare and frenzied public expectation around the release of superstar SRK’s 'Jawan' was as evident in Srinagar as it was elsewhere in the country.

And, as predicted, the film, directed by Atlee and starring South India actress Nayanthara, premiered to a roaring success.

As moviegoers across the nation came to see the 'Badshah' in an action-packed massy avatar, the 'Jawan' fever grabbed Srinagar as well, with the film playing to a packed house in the city's lone cinema.

"We have high hopes for this movie because the reviews are very good. I am overjoyed," said a fan outside Inox Multiplex.

Owner Inox Multiplex, Vijay Dhar said, "Jawan seems to be no exception to the rule of how exciting and anticipated Shah Rukh Khan films generally are. The Inox Multiplex was completely full, which is evidence of the actor's appeal and the enormous fan base he has in Kashmir."

Shar said that the enthusiastic response shows that audiences were anxious to see SRK's most recent film on the big screen.

“Such enthusiasm frequently results in a successful opening for a movie, both financially and in terms of the overall cinematic experience,” he said noting that there was a similar level of excitement among the younger generation to watch SRK in his previous movie Pathan.