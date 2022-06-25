Shahpur Kandi Dam project | J&K, Punjab Govts to hold monthly progress review

Srinagar: As the work on the multi-crore Shahpur Kandi Dam project is in full swing, governments of J&K and Punjab have decided that there will be a monthly review of the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated time.

The Shahpur Kandi Dam project is located on the Ravi River in Pathankot district, Punjab, downstream from the existing Ranjit Sagar Dam.

The powerhouses will be constructed on Hydel Channel, which is downstream from Shahpur Kandi Dam.

The water released by Ranjit Sagar Dam is to be utilised for generating power for this project.