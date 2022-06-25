Shahpur Kandi Dam project | J&K, Punjab Govts to hold monthly progress review

Srinagar: As the work on the multi-crore Shahpur Kandi Dam project is in full swing, governments of J&K and Punjab have decided that there will be a monthly review of the project to ensure its completion within the stipulated time.
The Shahpur Kandi Dam project is located on the Ravi River in Pathankot district, Punjab, downstream from the existing Ranjit Sagar Dam.
The powerhouses will be constructed on Hydel Channel, which is downstream from Shahpur Kandi Dam.
The water released by Ranjit Sagar Dam is to be utilised for generating power for this project.
The project will generate electricity of up to 206 MW and provide irrigation to Punjab (5,000 Ha) and Jammu and Kashmir (32,173 Ha). The construction of the dam is as per the framework of the Indus Water Treaty regarding sharing of rivers between India and Pakistan.
Officials informed that for J&K this dam has Irrigation potential-53927 ha and will help in generating 470 MU of electricity at a low cost to J&K
As per the status report of the project, "Work on the main Dam/Barrage is in full swing and work for construction of the balance portion of the Ravi Canal has been started in the month of April 2021 on the land already in possession of the Project Authority."
"Against the total required land of 191 k & 11 m, 179 k & 05 m has already been transferred/is in possession of the Punjab Project Authority (PPA). Process for acquisition/transfer of remaining 12k & 06 m land is in progress with Revenue Department J&K."
"The feeling/cutting of trees coming under the alignment where the construction activity for the balance portion of Ravi canal is to be carried out has been started by the Forest Department and 175 trees have been removed which are in the alignment of the canal," reads an official document.
It states that Rs 23.04 crore is the tentative cost of compensation of land/structures, trees and shifting of utilities including the construction of Noora Bridge which has been communicated to SKD and Rs. 5.75 crore has been received by CE, RTIC Jammu.
Sources informed that during a recent review meeting between Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, it was decided that there will be a monthly review of progress on the project so as to ensure that work is done expeditiously towards project completion.