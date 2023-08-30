Shahrukh pays obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: A week ahead of release of his new movie “Jawan”, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled amidst Trikuta hills in Katra sub division of Reasi district.

Officials said that Shahrukh, along with other members of his family, reached Katra late Tuesday evening and then trekked towards Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through Tarakote route. He returned immediately after paying obeisance at the holy shrine.