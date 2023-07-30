Shakil A Ganie joins as DC IT Srinagar

Srinagar: Shakil Ahmad Ganie, a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (IT) officer has joined the Srinagar office as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

Officials said that Ganie had earlier worked as Deputy Director in the Investigation Wing of the Department in Srinagar.

They said that having accumulated varied experiences across places including Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Jammu, the officer has now returned to his home station Srinagar and would be holding jurisdiction over Kashmir valley.

The officials said that being from Kashmir, Ganie had now returned to serve the revenue interests of the country through his experience, expertise, and local knowledge of the culture and other peculiarities of the place.