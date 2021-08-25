Shaleen Kabra, Amit Sharma get additional charge

Jammu: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the J&K government on Wednesday assigned additional charge to Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department and Amit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA.

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Shaleen Kabra, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, holding the additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department and Financial Commissioner Revenue, will also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

“Amit Sharma, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order further added.